Short Interest in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Decreases By 53.0%

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,500 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the March 31st total of 538,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOMA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOMA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 51,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,012. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56. The company has a market cap of $709.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina and Paraguay. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

