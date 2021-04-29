Short Interest in Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Expands By 109.6%

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, an increase of 109.6% from the March 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $19.50 to $18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Shares of MRETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $13.21.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.