Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Decreases By 54.5%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

MTSFY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.92. The company had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.02. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $73.27.

Get Mitsui Fudosan alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mitsui Fudosan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.