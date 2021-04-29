Short Interest in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) Decreases By 62.1%

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the March 31st total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAAC. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $753,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,017,000.

Get Montes Archimedes Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.82 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 47,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,627. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82. Montes Archimedes Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.