Short Interest in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Rises By 132.0%

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 132.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NREF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

Shares of NREF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.55. 13 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,161. The company has a current ratio of 1,712.96, a quick ratio of 1,712.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,257.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

