Short Interest in Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Increases By 158.3%

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 158.3% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NICFF opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36. Nichias has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Nichias Company Profile

Nichias Corporation manufactures and sells thermal insulation materials primarily in Japan. It operates in five segments: Energy and Industrial Plants, Industrial Products, Advanced Products, Autoparts, and Building Materials. The company offers gaskets and packings, including non-asbestos gaskets and packings, rubber type gaskets, other seal products, and peripheral function materials; and thermal insulation materials, such as fiber products, high performance thermal insulation materials, heat-insulation boards, and cryogenic insulation materials, as well as thermal insulation materials for molten aluminum.

