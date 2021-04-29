Short Interest in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Grows By 125.5%

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,600 shares, a growth of 125.5% from the March 31st total of 198,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 767,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of JQC stock remained flat at $$6.65 during trading hours on Thursday. 8,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,029. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $6.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0638 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher purchased 10,000 shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $65,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JQC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

