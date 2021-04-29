Short Interest in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Rises By 118.8%

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,200 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the March 31st total of 152,300 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 383,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OCUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ocuphire Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ:OCUP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.97. 2,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,174. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

