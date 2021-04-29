Short Interest in Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Grows By 100.0%

Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RNGTF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,762. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90. Osisko Development has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Development in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Osisko Development in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. Its flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project located in British Columbia, Canada. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

