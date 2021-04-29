Short Interest in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Rises By 122.7%

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a growth of 122.7% from the March 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of GHY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.10. 4,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,173. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 135,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

