Short Interest in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Rises By 122.7%

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a growth of 122.7% from the March 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of GHY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.10. 4,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,173. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile
PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
