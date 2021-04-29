Short Interest in ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Grows By 116.7%

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ProtoKinetix stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,874. ProtoKinetix has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.

About ProtoKinetix

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions. It develops AAGP to treat dry eye diseases.

