Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Declines By 53.9%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the March 31st total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS RCRUY traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 60,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,561. Recruit has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $10.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

