Short Interest in Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Drops By 51.0%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,600 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the March 31st total of 678,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 415.8 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Renault from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNSDF traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 575. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.93. Renault has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $50.70.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

