Short Interest in Ridgefield Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RDGA) Grows By 100.0%

Ridgefield Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RDGA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS RDGA remained flat at $$6.00 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183. Ridgefield Acquisition has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $16.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.97.

Ridgefield Acquisition Company Profile

Ridgefield Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek a merger, acquisition, or other business combination with an operating entity. Previously, it was involved in the development of prototype micro-robotic devices. Ridgefield Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

