Short Interest in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Increases By 121.3%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,500 shares, a growth of 121.3% from the March 31st total of 142,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Senmiao Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) by 176.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,590 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Senmiao Technology worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Senmiao Technology alerts:

Shares of Senmiao Technology stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. Senmiao Technology has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 415.54% and a negative net margin of 182.96%. The company had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Senmiao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senmiao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.