Short Interest in SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Drops By 57.8%

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the March 31st total of 179,300 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 612,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.70. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,329. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SilverSun Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $13.42.

In other SilverSun Technologies news, major shareholder Jeffrey D. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 440,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,847.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SilverSun Technologies stock. Weber Alan W bought a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Weber Alan W owned approximately 0.22% of SilverSun Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

