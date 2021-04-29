Short Interest in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Expands By 140.0%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLNG opened at $7.79 on Thursday. Stabilis Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 20.13%.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

