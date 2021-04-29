Short Interest in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Increases By 110.0%

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Praag Michael Van purchased 5,000 shares of StoneCastle Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 11,100 shares of company stock worth $220,311 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get StoneCastle Financial alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $811,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after buying an additional 26,177 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANX opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $130.58 million, a PE ratio of 64.20 and a beta of 0.76. StoneCastle Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.79.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.