Short Interest in Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Decreases By 55.9%

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SEOAY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.90. 10,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,661. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.21%. Research analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7162 per share. This is a boost from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stora Enso Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

