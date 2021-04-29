Short Interest in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Increases By 107.9%

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 107.9% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

STRT stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.64. The company had a trading volume of 20,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average of $45.39. Strattec Security has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.14). Strattec Security had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Strattec Security will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 7,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $423,595.80. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRT. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Strattec Security by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Strattec Security by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 445,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,989,000 after acquiring an additional 43,816 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Strattec Security by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 45,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Strattec Security by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

