Short Interest in Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Decreases By 51.6%

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the March 31st total of 289,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN TKAT traded up $7.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.11. 4,898,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,319. The company has a market cap of $440.81 million, a PE ratio of -184.43 and a beta of 0.44. Takung Art has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $74.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. Takung Art had a negative return on equity of 35.09% and a negative net margin of 45.44%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Takung Art stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.18% of Takung Art as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takung Art Company Profile

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

