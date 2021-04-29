Short Interest in The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Increases By 152.4%

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 152.4% from the March 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of FLWPF opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31. The Flowr has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.55.
The Flowr Company Profile
