Short Interest in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) Expands By 151.8%

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 151.8% from the March 31st total of 563,900 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of THBR stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.49. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $14.94.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth about $588,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 36,981.6% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 259,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 258,871 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,846,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 1,344.2% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 163,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 151,879 shares during the period. 60.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on THBR shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

