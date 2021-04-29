Short Interest in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Increases By 126.6%

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 126.6% from the March 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE:TYG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,536. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $26.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
