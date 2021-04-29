Short Interest in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Increases By 126.6%

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 126.6% from the March 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:TYG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,536. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $26.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 39.4% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

