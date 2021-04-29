Short Interest in Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Expands By 124.8%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 972,500 shares, a growth of 124.8% from the March 31st total of 432,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBEGF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,237. Touchstone Exploration has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75.

PBEGF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Touchstone Exploration from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Touchstone Exploration to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

