Short Interest in Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Rises By 113.2%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,157,900 shares, an increase of 113.2% from the March 31st total of 543,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 91.9 days.

TSRYF opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $9.10.

Get Treasury Wine Estates alerts:

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.