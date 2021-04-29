Short Interest in Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Rises By 113.2%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,157,900 shares, an increase of 113.2% from the March 31st total of 543,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 91.9 days.
TSRYF opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $9.10.
About Treasury Wine Estates
