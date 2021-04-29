Short Interest in Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Declines By 51.2%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the March 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TSRYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Treasury Wine Estates from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Treasury Wine Estates from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS TSRYY opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $9.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2931 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

