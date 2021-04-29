Short Interest in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) Rises By 169.3%

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 169.3% from the March 31st total of 14,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of TMPM opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Turmeric Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition stock. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 0.08% of Turmeric Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

