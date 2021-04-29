Short Interest in Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Rises By 166.2%

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 166.2% from the March 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 591,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VASO stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Vaso has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 3.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

