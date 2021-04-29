Short Interest in VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Drops By 61.6%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the March 31st total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTTGF opened at $270.42 on Thursday. VAT Group has a 12-month low of $270.42 and a 12-month high of $270.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.16.

Get VAT Group alerts:

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.