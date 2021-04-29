Short Interest in VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC) Grows By 135.1%

VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, an increase of 135.1% from the March 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in VG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,564,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,871,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VG Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $862,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of VG Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $732,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $199,000.

NYSE VGAC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. 10,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,068,978. VG Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.28.

VG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

