Short Interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Increases By 119.0%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a growth of 119.0% from the March 31st total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 673,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VivoPower International during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VivoPower International during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of VivoPower International during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VivoPower International by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Get VivoPower International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VVPR opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.29. VivoPower International has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $24.33.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.