Short Interest in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Rises By 138.2%

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, a growth of 138.2% from the March 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 24.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $2.62 on Thursday. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $211.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of -2.00.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 67,020 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant PDE4 inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases.

