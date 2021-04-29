Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Increases By 129.2%

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 129.2% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 18,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 33,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,913. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

