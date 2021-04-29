Short Interest in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Increases By 163.7%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 163.7% from the March 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 79,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock opened at $30.32 on Thursday. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.93.

