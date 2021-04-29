SIBCoin (SIB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $20,244.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $20,244.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,969.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,714.51 or 0.05124707 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.54 or 0.00474874 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $870.86 or 0.01644092 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.63 or 0.00762007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.59 or 0.00527839 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00064034 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.07 or 0.00430573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004389 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,131,901 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

