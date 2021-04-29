Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €47.82 ($56.26).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHL. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.30 ($65.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of SHL stock opened at €46.94 ($55.22) on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 52-week high of €49.99 ($58.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion and a PE ratio of 31.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €46.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €43.30.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

