Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 152.1% from the March 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

