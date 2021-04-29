Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 152.1% from the March 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.
Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter.
About Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.
