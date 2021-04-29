Sierra Metals (SMTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Sierra Metals to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, analysts expect Sierra Metals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sierra Metals stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $599.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.81. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several research firms recently commented on SMTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Sierra Metals from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

