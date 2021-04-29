Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.45.

SWIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWIR opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.36. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $120.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.28 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. Analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

