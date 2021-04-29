Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Trading Down 0.6%

Signature Aviation plc (OTCMKTS:BBAVY)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.21 and last traded at $22.21. Approximately 3,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

BBAVY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Signature Aviation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Signature Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.82.

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

