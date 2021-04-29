Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Plans $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.
Signature Bank has a payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Signature Bank to earn $11.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.
NASDAQ SBNY opened at $252.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $256.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.32.
SBNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.47.
Signature Bank Company Profile
Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.
