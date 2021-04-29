Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Plans $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Signature Bank has a payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Signature Bank to earn $11.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $252.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $256.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.32.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

SBNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.47.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

