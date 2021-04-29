Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $252.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,214. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $256.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Hovde Group raised shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.47.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

