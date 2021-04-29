Signature Bank Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 20,192 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,721% compared to the average daily volume of 1,109 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 24,812.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,748,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBNY stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $255.09. 533,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,995. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.32. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $260.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Hovde Group raised Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.47.

