Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Gap Down to $30.58

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.58, but opened at $29.50. Signify Health shares last traded at $30.11, with a volume of 1,771 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SGFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.75.

In related news, CAO Laurence Michael Orton purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO David Pierre purchased 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 772,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,549,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 33,300 shares of company stock worth $799,200 in the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Signify Health stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000.

Signify Health Company Profile (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

