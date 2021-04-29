Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.94% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.25.
NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $149.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.10. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 498.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.
In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock worth $497,091 in the last 90 days. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 39.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth $211,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
