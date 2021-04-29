Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.25.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $149.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.10. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 498.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock worth $497,091 in the last 90 days. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 39.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth $211,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

