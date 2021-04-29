Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $155.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $160.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SLAB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.91.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $149.61 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 498.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $497,091 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,861,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,350,000 after acquiring an additional 103,286 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,193,000 after buying an additional 120,592 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 758,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,568,000 after buying an additional 55,421 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 463,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,960,000 after acquiring an additional 33,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,841,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

