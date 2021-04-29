Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $185.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.65% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.92.
Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $149.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.10. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 498.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.
In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $497,091. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
