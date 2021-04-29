Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $185.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $149.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.10. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 498.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $497,091. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

