Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Upgraded by KeyCorp to Overweight

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was upgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $185.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.65% from the company’s current price.
SLAB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silicon Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.92.
NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $149.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 498.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20.
In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $50,141.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,612.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock worth $497,091 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 25,072.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,558,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540,293 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1,565.8% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 689,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,272,000 after buying an additional 647,865 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 710.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 722,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,150,000 after buying an additional 633,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,679,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 551,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,653,000 after purchasing an additional 417,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
