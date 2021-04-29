Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Upgraded by KeyCorp to Overweight

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was upgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $185.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.65% from the company’s current price.

SLAB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silicon Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.92.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $149.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 498.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $50,141.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,612.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock worth $497,091 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 25,072.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,558,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540,293 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1,565.8% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 689,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,272,000 after buying an additional 647,865 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 710.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 722,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,150,000 after buying an additional 633,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,679,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 551,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,653,000 after purchasing an additional 417,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

