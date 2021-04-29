Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.70

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 1720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

SMSMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -65.21 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Sims’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.21%.

About Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

